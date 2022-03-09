Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 4,534,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $82.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

