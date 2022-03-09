South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 105,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 221,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

