South32 Limited (LON:S32) Declares Dividend of $0.09

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.50 ($3.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

