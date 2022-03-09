South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.67.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.