Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) rose 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 234,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 156,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$40.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.