Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) rose 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 234,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 156,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$40.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.
About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.