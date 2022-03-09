SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

