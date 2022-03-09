SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Stock Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

