Spectrum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,303.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,160.50 and $3,303.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00256445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

