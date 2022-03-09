Spire Wealth Management Acquires 19,710 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,968. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

