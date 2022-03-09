Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. 76,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,349. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

