Spire Wealth Management Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 155.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $14.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.09 and a 200 day moving average of $672.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

