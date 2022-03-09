Spire Wealth Management Sells 58,509 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

