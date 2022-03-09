Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In related news, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

