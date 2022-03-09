Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.44

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2912551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,879,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

