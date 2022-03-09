Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.44

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2912551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,879,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period.
About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)
