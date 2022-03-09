Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$60.43 and last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 140879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.56.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

