Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 9.6%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.01 and last traded at $96.34. 505,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,348,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 360.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

