Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 578.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539,088 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FOUR opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

