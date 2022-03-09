Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

