Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

SCSC stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

