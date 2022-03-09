Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

