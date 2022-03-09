Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,305 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ESTE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.