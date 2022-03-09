Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $871.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

