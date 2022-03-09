SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.79

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $20.84. SSE shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 130,332 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

