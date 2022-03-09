Stacy D. Hardin Sells 750 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 750 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $23,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MXC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
