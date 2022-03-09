Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 594.83 ($7.79).

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 21.70 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485.40 ($6.36). 9,010,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

