Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. 33,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,370. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266,485 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

