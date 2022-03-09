Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STN opened at C$61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$51.64 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$10,902,640. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,818 shares of company stock worth $4,117,595.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

