Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 96,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,729. Stantec has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after buying an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stantec by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

