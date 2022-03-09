State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 82,503 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.