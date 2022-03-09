State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $261.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

