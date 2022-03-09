State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

