State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.30 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

