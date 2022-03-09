State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.68 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

