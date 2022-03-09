State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,440 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

VRSK opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,366 shares of company stock worth $17,743,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

