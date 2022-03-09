State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,134 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $272.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $176.01 and a 52 week high of $283.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

