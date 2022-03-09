State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,844.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

