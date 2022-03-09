Stephens Cuts Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $28.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.73% from the stock’s current price.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CDMO opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

