Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.64. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

