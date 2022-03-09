Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

