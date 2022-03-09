Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

