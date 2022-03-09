StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

