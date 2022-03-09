StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Strong-Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. CRH has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

