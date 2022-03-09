Stoneridge, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

