Stonnington Group LLC Invests $219,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

