Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

