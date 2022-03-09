Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,593 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

CHD opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,710 shares of company stock valued at $32,784,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.