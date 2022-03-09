Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

