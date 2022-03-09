Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,238 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
