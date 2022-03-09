Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQC opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

