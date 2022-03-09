Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

